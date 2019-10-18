1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading Up 0.3%

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Get 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH alerts:

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 9.36% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.