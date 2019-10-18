1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

FCCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $106,014.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

