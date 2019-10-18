1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million.

NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.37. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,710. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

In other 1st Source news, Director John Afleck-Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $88,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

