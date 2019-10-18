$221.76 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will announce $221.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.32 million. Aircastle posted sales of $190.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year sales of $881.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.60 million to $901.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $938.91 million, with estimates ranging from $882.90 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Aircastle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aircastle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Aircastle stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 143,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Aircastle has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Aircastle by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aircastle by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

