$242.64 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $242.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.37 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $210.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $968.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $964.00 million to $972.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $986.79 million, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $999.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.18 million.

A number of analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 5,900 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,933.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,031.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 10,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,480.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $381.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

