25,557 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 318.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 439,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 334,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 176.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 71,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,800,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 420,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 265,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,715. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.