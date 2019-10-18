3,000 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $134.74. 9,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,527. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

