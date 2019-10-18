304,295 Shares in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 304,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Waddell & Reed Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,497,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after purchasing an additional 438,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 313,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,229,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDR shares. Bank of America lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $15.52 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $21.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

