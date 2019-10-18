37,400 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000. Clorox makes up about 1.6% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.02. 26,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.