405 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura raised their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

