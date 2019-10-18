4,900 Shares in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $301,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

IBMI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

