521 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,422,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 126,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.4293 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

