$53.72 Million in Sales Expected for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will post sales of $53.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.08 million. Lonestar Resources US reported sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year sales of $200.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $208.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $227.97 million, with estimates ranging from $209.80 million to $246.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

LONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,917,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 696,717 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LONE opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

