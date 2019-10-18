6,032 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $46.89. 639,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,061,692. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

