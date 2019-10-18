6,100 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,816,000 after buying an additional 332,665 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,582 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 141,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

In related news, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.57. 206,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.