$619.38 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to announce sales of $619.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.60 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $780.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. 28,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,915,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,935,000 after buying an additional 325,922 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,546,000 after buying an additional 1,299,323 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,593,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,359,000 after buying an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,928,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

