782 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 52,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $264.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.70.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $1,284,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,804.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock worth $32,713,354 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.78.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.