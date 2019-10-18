8,142 Shares in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,142 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE BXS opened at $29.34 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

