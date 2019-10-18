8,300 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

