$830,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will report sales of $830,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $1.18 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.60 million, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, Director Leonard Sank acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,797.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

