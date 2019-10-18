9,135 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $50.87 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on L. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

