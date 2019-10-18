9,300 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,771,000 after purchasing an additional 501,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

WM stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

