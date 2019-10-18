Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $8.31. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 2,309 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,544,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,923,000 after buying an additional 546,447 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,192,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,868,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter.

