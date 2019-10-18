ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Receives $41.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.96.

ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $50.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.52. 3,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,354. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 1,876 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $77,797.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,205 shares of company stock worth $247,981 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

