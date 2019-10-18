Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce sales of $3.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 million to $3.60 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $11.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 million to $12.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.56 million, with estimates ranging from $28.04 million to $36.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,293.91% and a negative return on equity of 170.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 208,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 19.99. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $953.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after buying an additional 267,704 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 1,762,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

