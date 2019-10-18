Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,182,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,059,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,700 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.18. 684,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.64. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

