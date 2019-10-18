Achillion Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 51,184 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,303% compared to the average volume of 492 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $509.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 677.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

