ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of -0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.