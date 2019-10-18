Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $55.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATVI. TheStreet raised Activision Blizzard from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. 301,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,384. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,542,000 after purchasing an additional 134,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

