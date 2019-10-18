Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.78.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Acuity Brands by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Acuity Brands by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.