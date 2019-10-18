Adam L. Miller Sells 8,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,145,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,380,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CSOD opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -239.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CSOD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,002,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,560,000 after purchasing an additional 281,615 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,728,000 after purchasing an additional 434,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,882,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,061,000 after purchasing an additional 101,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

