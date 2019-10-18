Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 10.2%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares shot up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $29.89, 880,861 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 628,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Several research firms have commented on ADPT. William Blair began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

