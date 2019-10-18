adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €268.67 ($312.40).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock opened at €282.00 ($327.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €275.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €262.01. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.