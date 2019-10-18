Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.51

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and traded as low as $39.36. Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 4,262 shares.

Separately, Goetz Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Advanced Oncotherapy in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

