Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $4,387,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $302,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 901.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.