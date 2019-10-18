Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 3,087 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 210,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

