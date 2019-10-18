Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $1,037,787.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,670 shares of company stock worth $33,420,945 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.51 and its 200 day moving average is $198.45. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $230.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.