Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 113,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 38,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $132.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

