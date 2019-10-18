Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,750 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,498,000 after purchasing an additional 864,131 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $302,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,629,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,521 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG opened at $533.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $520.62 and its 200 day moving average is $517.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.33.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.