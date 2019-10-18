Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $49.38 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $258.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

