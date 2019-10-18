AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroCentury Corp. was formed to acquire JetFleet Aircraft, L.P. and JetFleet Aircraft II, L.P., in a statutory merger. The company is an operating lessor and finance company which specializes in leasing used turboprop aircraft and engines. The company’s aircraft and engines are on lease to regional airlines and commercial users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., South America and Europe. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get AeroCentury alerts:

Shares of ACY stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroCentury stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.66% of AeroCentury as of its most recent SEC filing.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroCentury (ACY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.