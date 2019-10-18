AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.