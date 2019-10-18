Aion Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, Bilaxy and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00228911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.01135306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 353,888,576 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Liqui, Bilaxy, BitForex, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

