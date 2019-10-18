Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Air T has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

