Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.91 ($12.69).

AIXA opened at €9.51 ($11.06) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €9.38 and a 200-day moving average of €9.18. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 52-week high of €12.10 ($14.06).

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

