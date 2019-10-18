AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) and American Electric Power (OTCMKTS:AEP) Financial Survey

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 0 5 7 0 2.58

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $93.70, suggesting a potential upside of 0.49%. Given American Electric Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Dividends

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power $16.20 billion 2.84 $1.92 billion $3.95 23.61

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A American Electric Power 12.53% 10.69% 2.93%

Summary

American Electric Power beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,664 railcars, 468 barges, 9 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

