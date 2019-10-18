Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALDX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.19.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $163.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 14,288 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $84,442.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,621.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Douglas purchased 20,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 83,907 shares of company stock valued at $456,912. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

