Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $168.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.76.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,489. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,703,000 after acquiring an additional 211,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,976,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,840,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,078,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,253,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.