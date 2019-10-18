Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.78 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.56), 1,952,046 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.39. The stock has a market cap of $417.53 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33.

In other Alkane Resources news, insider Gavin Smith acquired 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$98,685.00 ($69,989.36).

Alkane Resources Company Profile (ASX:ALK)

Alkane Resources Limited operates as a multi-commodity mining and exploration company in the Central West of New South Wales in eastern Australia. The company operates through two segments, Gold Operations and Rare Metals. It explores for gold, copper, zirconium, hafnium, niobium, tantalum, yttrium, and rare earth elements.

