Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.00. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $17.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,363.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares in the company, valued at $446,126,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,731 shares of company stock worth $6,578,796. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 183,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.